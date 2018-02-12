search
ISRAEL

Monday, February 12, 2018

World Roundup IsraelISRAEL: Sometimes important archaeological relics are found in unexpected places. This was the case when archaeologists recently noticed a lioness statue within an unassuming pile of dirt and modern debris at the site of el-Araj near the Sea of Galilee. The basalt relief carving weighs 1,320 pounds and dates to between the 4th and 6th centuries A.D. It may have once adorned a nearby synagogue. Some experts believe el-Araj is where the biblical settlement of Bethsaida and the later Roman town of Julius were located.

