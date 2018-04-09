Monday, April 09, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO: Two Irish Republican Army jacket buttons have been retrieved from a late 19th-century privy. Originally, the IRA was the military wing of the Fenian Brotherhood, which was founded in New York in 1858 and dedicated to Irish independence. City records indicate that two Irish families (the Quinns and the Powerses) shared the privy space. The buttons may have been intentionally thrown away after a decline in the Fenian Brotherhood’s popularity, thanks in part to its series of unsuccessful military raids into British Canada.