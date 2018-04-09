Monday, April 09, 2018

SCOTLAND: Mystery surrounds the discovery of a World War I–era Austrian belt buckle near Stirling Castle. The buckle depicts the imperial double-headed eagle and Austrian coat of arms and was found during excavations of a footpath known as the Black Walk. It isn’t known how the object arrived at Stirling Castle, but officials believe it may have been a war trophy brought back by a Scottish soldier or may have even belonged to an Austrian prisoner who was held at the castle.