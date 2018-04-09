Monday, April 09, 2018

ETHIOPIA: Footprints left by children as young as 12 months offer a glimpse of family dynamics 700,000 years ago. The prints at Melka Kunture were left by a group of Homo heidelbergensis individuals gathered around a shallow pool, where evidence of stone tool knapping and the butchered carcass of a hippopotamus were also found. The small children’s footprints reveal how they tagged along as the adults carried out their daily activities, perhaps to observe and learn important survival skills such as hunting and toolmaking.