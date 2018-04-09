search
KAZAKHSTAN

Monday, April 09, 2018

World Roundup KazakhstanKAZAKHSTAN: It has long been thought that all modern domesticated horses are descended from those first tamed by the Botai culture in Kazakhstan about 5,500 years ago. Surprisingly, analysis of ancient DNA from 20 Botai horses has shown that they are not ancestors of our modern horses, but of Przewalski’s horses, considered to be the last remaining wild horses. If Przewalski’s horses are, in fact, not wild, but feral descendants of the Botai, it would mean that there are no longer any truly wild horses in existence today.

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

