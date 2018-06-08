search
Mirror, Mirror

By DANIEL WEISS

Friday, June 08, 2018

Trenches Bulgaria Mirror FramesFive lead mirror frames dating to the turn of the third century A.D. have been found in a square building at a Roman villa outside the town of Pavlikeni in northern Bulgaria. Three of the frames are decorated with the image of a large wine vessel and bear an inscription that means a “good soul.” The villa belonged to a Roman military veteran and was built around the turn of the second century A.D. The building where the frames were found was thought to have housed villa workers. But, says excavation leader Karin Chakarov of the Pavlikeni Museum of History, the presence of the mirror frames suggests it may instead have been a temple.

 

Trenches Bulgaria Roman Villa

