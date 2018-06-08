Friday, June 08, 2018

PERU: New evidence from the Chimú Empire site of Las Llamas is underscoring just how gruesome was an event that occurred there 550 years ago. The skeletons of 140 children between the ages of 5 and 14 attest to perhaps the world’s largest single episode of child sacrifice. Footprints reveal how the children were dragged to the site before being ritually slaughtered with knife blows to the sternum. Severe weather patterns and flooding may have caused the community to undertake such measures.