Friday, June 08, 2018

SWEDEN: What Swedish archaeologists first believed was a giant nut unexpectedly turned out to be the country’s oldest known onion. The charred bulb was discovered near a fireplace at the 5th-century A.D. Sandby Borg ringfort on the island of Öland. Although onions were common in Roman diets, they were not part of Scandinavian cuisine at the time. Because the inhabitants of Sandby Borg maintained close trade links with the Roman Empire, they were able to import the exotic vegetable.