search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

RUSSIA

Friday, June 08, 2018

World Roundup RussiaRUSSIA: Advanced dating techniques have shown that the famous Shigir Idol is an astounding 11,600 years old, even older than previously thought. It is now considered the oldest known monumental wooden sculpture, having been carved near the end of the last Ice Age. The human-shaped larch wood figure was originally pulled from a peat bog in the Ural Mountains in the late 19th century, stands over 17 feet high, and is engraved with zigzag patterns and human faces.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America