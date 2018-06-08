Friday, June 08, 2018

SUDAN: Excavations in Sedeinga uncovered one of the largest collections of Meroitic inscriptions ever found. Known as the “city of the dead,” the 60-acre site housed an important necropolis dating to the kingdoms of Napata and Meroe, which flourished from the 7th century B.C. to the 4th century A.D. Meroitic is the oldest known written language in sub-Saharan Africa, and although it is only partially understood, the newly found inscriptions are funerary in nature and contain biographical information about the deceased.