search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

SUDAN

Friday, June 08, 2018

World Roundup SudanSUDAN: Excavations in Sedeinga uncovered one of the largest collections of Meroitic inscriptions ever found. Known as the “city of the dead,” the 60-acre site housed an important necropolis dating to the kingdoms of Napata and Meroe, which flourished from the 7th century B.C. to the 4th century A.D. Meroitic is the oldest known written language in sub-Saharan Africa, and although it is only partially understood, the newly found inscriptions are funerary in nature and contain biographical information about the deceased.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America