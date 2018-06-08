Friday, June 08, 2018

SOUTH AFRICA: Lidar technology helped relocate a lost settlement in the Suikerbosrand hills south of Johannesburg. The Tswana-speaking city thrived from the 15th to the mid-19th century before civil wars caused its collapse. Although previous excavations had exposed some ruins in the area, the full extent of the site was unknown until now. The temporarily named SKBR settlement was once spread across a 6-mile-long area and contained as many as 850 homesteads.