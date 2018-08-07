search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Please Wash Your Hands

By DANIEL WEISS

Tuesday, August 07, 2018

Trenches Denmark Wine Barrel LatrinesA pair of wine barrels that served as latrines in the late 1680s has been excavated in central Copenhagen, offering detailed insights into the diet and cleanliness of those who used them. Employing a range of techniques, including DNA and pollen analysis, archaeologists have identified foods including fish, meats, various grains, cherries, coriander, lettuce, mustard, and hazelnuts. “It’s a varied and quite healthy diet,” says Mette Marie Hald of the National Museum of Denmark. “They were consuming locally sourced products as well as exotic products from a global trading network.”

 

The imported items include cloves from Indonesia’s Moluccan islands and figs, grapes, and bitter orange or lemon, most likely from the Mediterranean. In order to afford these imported delicacies, Hald says, the people who used these latrines must have been quite wealthy. However, their hygiene could have used some improvement: Varieties of whipworm, roundworm, and tapeworm known to infect humans were also found. “They didn’t wash their hands very often, and they didn’t cook their food thoroughly,” says Hald, “and naturally you would get parasites from that.”

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America