GEORGIA
Nov/Dec 2018
GEORGIA: At least 7 cremation burials and a copper band from St. Catherine’s Island show that Native Americans living there 3,500 years ago exchanged goods and cultural ideas through surprisingly long-distance trade networks. Analysis of the copper artifact’s chemical signature determined that it originated almost 1,000 miles away in the Great Lakes region. This new evidence is a clear indication that the use of copper and the practice of cremation were introduced to coastal Georgia 1,000 years earlier than previously thought.
Advertisement
Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library
A draft of comfort
Advertisement
Advertisement