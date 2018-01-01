search
PERU

Nov/Dec 2018

World Roundup PeruPERU: The 1,500-year-old remains of at least 60 individuals from the La Ramada culture were discovered in a series of deep pits in the Vitor Valley of southern Peru. Six trophy heads were also found in the graves. Trophy heads were sometimes removed from enemies killed in battle, but these examples may have actually belonged to friendly combatants. Since it was burdensome to transport the bodies of fallen comrades home, only the heads may have been brought back for burial within the community.

