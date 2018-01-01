ITALY
Nov/Dec 2018
ITALY: Although the ice mummy known as Ötzi was discovered in the Alps more than a quarter century ago, his remains continue to provide information about daily life more than 5 millennia ago. Scientists recently examined the corpse’s surprisingly well-preserved stomach contents to determine what he ate just prior to his death. They learned that his last meal was chock-full of essential minerals required for good health, and consisted of fat and meat from wild ibex and red deer, as well as whole grain cereals.
Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library
A draft of comfort
