ITALY

Nov/Dec 2018

World Roundup ItalyITALY: Although the ice mummy known as Ötzi was discovered in the Alps more than a quarter century ago, his remains continue to provide information about daily life more than 5 millennia ago. Scientists recently examined the corpse’s surprisingly well-preserved stomach contents to determine what he ate just prior to his death. They learned that his last meal was chock-full of essential minerals required for good health, and consisted of fat and meat from wild ibex and red deer, as well as whole grain cereals.

