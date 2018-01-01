Nov/Dec 2018

ISRAEL: Pottery workers at a Roman ceramics factory enjoyed some workplace perks that rival even the recreational areas of today’s Silicon Valley tech campuses. The complex was founded in the 3rd century A.D. near Gedera and specialized in producing wine storage jars. A large bath complex, containing 20 pools of hot and cold water, was located adjacent to the manufacturing floor, along with a room that provided various gaming boards etched into its stone benches.