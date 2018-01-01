search
CHINA

Nov/Dec 2018

World Roundup ChinaCHINA: The ruins of a massive walled city from the site of Shimao in northern China are revising ancient Chinese history. Archaeologists originally thought the site was part of the Great Wall, since they had not expected to find an enormous prehistoric complex in such a peripheral region. Shimao, however, apparently flourished around 2000 B.C., when it was the largest known settlement in China. At its center was a 230-foot-tall stepped pyramid, which contained 11 platforms and was used as a residential palace for local rulers.

