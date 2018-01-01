search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

CONNECTICUT

January/February 2019

World Roundup ConnecticutCONNECTICUT: Renovations to a modern railroad bridge near Norwalk uncovered 17th-century artifacts and traces of a rare Native American fort dating to the early period of European contact. The objects, both native and European, suggest the site may have been a prominent trading post where the native population exchanged goods with Dutch settlers. Historians hope the excavations will provide important cultural information about the little-known Norwalk Indians.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Secrets of Sumer, Amazonian artisanal chocolate, Egyptian sock couture, and Viking expats

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America