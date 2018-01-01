CONNECTICUT
January/February 2019
CONNECTICUT: Renovations to a modern railroad bridge near Norwalk uncovered 17th-century artifacts and traces of a rare Native American fort dating to the early period of European contact. The objects, both native and European, suggest the site may have been a prominent trading post where the native population exchanged goods with Dutch settlers. Historians hope the excavations will provide important cultural information about the little-known Norwalk Indians.
Advertisement
Secrets of Sumer, Amazonian artisanal chocolate, Egyptian sock couture, and Viking expats
Heirloom apparent
Advertisement
Advertisement