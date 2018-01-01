search
SCOTLAND

January/February 2019

World Roundup ScotlandSCOTLAND: The personal seal of John Campbell of Cawdor, a prominent participant in Scotland’s notorious MacDonald-Campbell clan conflicts, was found beneath a layer of rubble at Dunyvaig Castle on the island of Islay. Once the stronghold of the MacDonald Lords of the Isles, Dunyvaig was fought over by the rival clans. It fell to Campbell in 1615. The lead seal, which was used to sign documents, is inscribed with Campbell’s name, the date 1593, and the Cawdor coat of arms featuring a galley ship and a stag.

