search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

KENYA

January/February 2019

World Roundup KenyaKENYA: Africa’s savannas, such as the Serengeti, are renowned for their biodiversity and pristine nature. A new study proposes that human intervention may have been instrumental in creating these ecosystems 3,000 years ago. Soil analysis from Neolithic sites associated with nomadic herders in southern Kenya shows that dung from corralled livestock created nutrient-rich “hotspots” across the prehistoric landscape. This led to an increase in fertile grasses thousands of years ago that, even today, attract a diverse array of wildlife.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Secrets of Sumer, Amazonian artisanal chocolate, Egyptian sock couture, and Viking expats

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America