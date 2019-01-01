search
After the Rain

By DANIEL WEISS

March/April 2019

Trenches Israel Funerary BustsIsrael Antiquities Authority archaeologists have investigated a site near the town of Beth Shean where a hiker spotted a rare limestone funerary bust dating to the third or fourth century A.D. poking out of the ground after a rainstorm. There, the archaeologists uncovered a second bust as well. Only a few dozen such busts are known. These are the first examples to have been found marking the graves for which they were sculpted.

