search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Artifact

By JARRETT A. LOBELL

March/April 2019

Artifact Denmark Medieval Seal Stamp

What is it?
Seal stamp

Culture
Medieval

Date
14th century

Material
Bronze

Found
Hodde, Western Jutland, Denmark

Dimensions
1.1 inches in diameter, 0.78 inches thick
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Being able to connect an archaeological artifact with a specific person mentioned in historical sources is relatively unusual—when the person was a woman, it is even more so. This recently discovered medieval seal stamp bears the name of Elisabeth Buggesdatter, a woman of high social status who was well known in medieval Denmark. Her name is written in Old Danish and surrounds what appears to be a decorative monogram. Elisabeth’s father, Sir Niels Bugge of Hald, was one of Jutland’s wealthiest men, and her husband was an influential German nobleman named Godskalk Skarpenberg. Bugge led an unsuccessful revolt against the Danish king Valdemar IV Atterdag (r. 1340–1375) in 1358. For centuries after his murder at the hands of the king’s henchmen, Bugge was celebrated as a national hero in song and verse.

 

Elisabeth was a powerful woman in her own right, who, like other influential women of her social class, is recorded as having spoken at the Thing, medieval Denmark’s governing assembly. Notably, says Marie Laursen, a curator at the National Museum of Denmark, where the seal is being studied, Elisabeth chose to call herself “Buggesdatter” or “daughter of Bugge,” after her father’s family name, instead of the more usual “Nielsdatter” or “daughter of Niels.” “I think this was definitely an issue of branding and wanting to be closely associated with her father,” says Laursen. Elisabeth is also known to have bought and sold several estates, for which she needed a personal seal to certify the necessary legal documents. Because these seals were so important, they were usually buried with the person upon their death. Losing one’s seal, says Laursen, “could have led to fraud, or even a kind of identity theft.” She thinks Elisabeth must have dropped hers accidentally where it was found.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America