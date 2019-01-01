May/June 2019

SPAIN: Animals including red deer, ibex, aurochs, leopards, and even elephants living near the Rock of Gibraltar left their tracks in the peninsula’s large coastal sand dunes some 29,000 years ago. Alongside the animal tracks, archaeologists have also identified the likely footprint of a Neanderthal, which would be only the second such impression ever recorded. Modern humans replaced Neanderthals throughout Europe around 40,000 years ago, but a small population is thought to have survived a bit longer at the continent’s southernmost point.