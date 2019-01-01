May/June 2019

JORDAN: Humans and dogs have been best buddies for thousands of years, although for exactly how long is debated. Canine bones from a site called Shubayqa 6 indicate that the mutually beneficial relationship dates back at least 11,500 years. Researchers found a sharp increase in the number of small animal bones at the site dating to this same period. This suggests dogs may have helped humans catch smaller, more elusive prey such as hares, perhaps by driving them into nets or enclosures.