MONGOLIA
May/June 2019
MONGOLIA: New dating of a skull originally dubbed Mongolanthropus has revealed it is 8,000 years older than once thought, and actually belonged to a modern human. When the 35,000-year-old hominin fossil was first uncovered in the Salkhit Valley, it was thought to belong to a previously unknown species. Recent DNA analysis has shown that the remains are undoubtedly Homo sapiens, making it the earliest known human bone fragment ever found in the region.
Advertisement
American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting
At some point in the past
Advertisement
Advertisement