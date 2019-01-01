search
MONGOLIA

May/June 2019

World Roundup Mongolia 2MONGOLIA: New dating of a skull originally dubbed Mongolanthropus has revealed it is 8,000 years older than once thought, and actually belonged to a modern human. When the 35,000-year-old hominin fossil was first uncovered in the Salkhit Valley, it was thought to belong to a previously unknown species. Recent DNA analysis has shown that the remains are undoubtedly Homo sapiens, making it the earliest known human bone fragment ever found in the region.

