PERU

July/August 2019

World Roundup PeruPERU: An archaeology student walking through the site of Castillo de Huarmey fell into a hole, accidentally discovering the tomb of a Wari metallurgist dating to around A.D. 800. The craftsman, who was approximately 20 years old when he died, was buried in a sitting position with his hands placed around a fabric bundle containing what appears to be an assortment of his favorite tools of the trade. The collection includes bronze knives, an ax, a saw, and bone-handled chisels.

