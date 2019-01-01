search
ENGLAND

July/August 2019

World Roundup EnglandENGLAND: During the 3rd millennium B.C., Neolithic Britons held annual celebrations at sacred monuments such as Stonehenge. New research reveals that people from all over the island attended these BYOP—Bring Your Own Pig—feasts. Isotope analysis of porcine bones from several henge sites in southwestern England indicates that the pigs eaten there were not raised locally. Not only did festivalgoers travel from as far away as Scotland, northeastern England, and western Wales, they transported their own pigs with them.

