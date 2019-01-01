search
FRANCE

July/August 2019

World Roundup FranceFRANCE: Around 120,000 years ago, for a group of Neanderthals living in southeastern France, drastic times called for drastic measures. During a period of rapid warming, food became scarce, and, on at least one occasion, they were forced to eat their own. New insight into the Moula-Guercy Cave, where the dismembered and butchered remains of 6 individuals were found, suggests that, in the sudden absence of large mammals such as mammoth and reindeer, the meat-reliant Neanderthals were driven to cannibalism.

