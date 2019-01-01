July/August 2019

ISRAEL: A difficult-to-read inscription on a Roman mile marker in the Golan Heights has finally been deciphered. The inscription was found to bear the name and titles of the Roman emperor Maximinus Thrax, who ruled from A.D. 235 to 238. Among several distance markers that have been located along the Roman road outside ancient Hippos, this is the only one with any writing. Since the road was built long before the 3rd century A.D., it must have undergone substantial renovations during the emperor’s reign.