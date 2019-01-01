July/August 2019

LEBANON: Between the 11th and 13th centuries, hundreds of thousands of Europeans ventured to the Near East in a campaign to reconquer the Holy Land. A new study suggests that the Crusader army may have been more diverse than originally thought. DNA sequencing of 9 soldiers who were buried together in a mass grave near Sidon in the 13th century revealed, to the researchers’ surprise, that 3 were European, 4 were Near Eastern, and 2 had a mixture of European and Near Eastern ancestry.