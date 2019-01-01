IRAN
July/August 2019
IRAN: The necropolis in Shahr-i-Sokhta (“Burnt City”) in southeastern Iran contains burials of as many as 37,000 humans—and at least one rhesus macaque. The animal was likely kept as the pet of a wealthy family. When it died more than 4,500 years ago, it was interred in the cemetery in the same style as a human infant. The monkey species, which was seen as a symbol of wealth, power, and prestige, is not native to Iran and may have been imported from the Indus Valley.
