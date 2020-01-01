search
Japan’s Sacred Island

For centuries, rituals performed on an isolated island played a key role in the emergence of Japan

By ERIC A. POWELL

January/February 2020

Japan Okinoshima Sacred IslandThe sheer cliffs of the small island of Okinoshima rise abruptly out of the sea some 40 miles off the coast of the Japanese island of Kyushu. Okinoshima’s sole resident is a Shinto priest who serves as the caretaker of small wooden shrines built among huge boulders on its southern half. For followers of Shintoism, Japan’s indigenous religion, Okinoshima is the sacred home of a trio of goddesses who, among their many responsibilities, ensure the safety of mariners. Fishing communities on the island of Oshima and in the nearby Munakata region on Kyushu still retain beliefs associated with the goddesses that originated perhaps some 2,000 years ago. Like mariners throughout Japan, the fishermen of Oshima may utter a prayer to the deities known as the Munakata goddesses before setting out to sea, and still perform yearly rituals honoring them. These traditions have distant origins in rituals practiced by people on Okinoshima as early as the fourth century A.D. During that time, the Japanese archipelago first came under the control of the Yamato Court, which was ruled by the ancestors of today’s Japanese imperial family, and contact with the kingdoms of Korea and the Chinese imperial state began to intensify. Goods, people, and ideas began to flow from mainland Asia to the Japanese archipelago. Thousands of artifacts unearthed on Okinoshima dating to this period show that the island played a central role in this essential relationship.

 

For much of the first millennium A.D., no long-distance fishing trip, diplomatic mission, or merchant venture from Japan to mainland Asia was complete without a stop at Okinoshima to observe rituals honoring the Three Goddesses and seek their protection during the dangerous journey ahead. “At that time, if you were traveling to China or Korea, you needed to stop at Okinoshima,” says Sainsbury Institute archaeologist Simon Kaner. “It wasn’t an isolated, remote island at all, but lay on an important maritime route to the Korean Peninsula.” Archaeologists are uncertain just how the rituals played out, but from about A.D. 400 to 900, they clearly involved leaving objects ranging from simple pottery to elegantly crafted bronze dragon figures atop or near the massive rocks that stand close to today’s Shinto shrines. During this period, as the Yamato noble house consolidated central authority in the Japanese archipelago, the practices of Shintoism first became codified. At the same time, cultural and political influence from Korea and China was at its peak and resulted in the introduction of both writing and Buddhism by the seventh century A.D. Since then, Buddhism has been practiced in Japan alongside Shintoism, which can be translated as “way of the spirits.” The religion involves the worship of thousands of different kami, or spirits, who are as diverse as gods, ancestors, and natural forces such as wind, or even islands, including Okinoshima itself. A Shinto institution known as the Munakata Grand Shrine currently oversees Okinoshima, as well as a shrine dedicated to the goddesses on Oshima and another, the Hetsu-miya Shrine, on Kyushu.

 

Japan Okinoshima MapThe traditions of Shintoism have evolved over the past 2,000 years, not least because the authority of the central state and local powers over religious matters has waxed and waned. In the mid-nineteenth century, when imperial power was consolidated after a long period of fragmentation, Shinto institutions came under central government control. But in the post–World War II period, so-called State Shinto was suspended and authority returned to individual shrines and other Shinto institutions, such as the Munakata Grand Shrine, which precipitated a revitalization of long-dormant religious practices. In the 1950s and 1970s—despite a strict taboo against taking artifacts from the island—the Munakata Grand Shrine priests allowed archaeologists to excavate a few sites on Okinoshima in order to learn more about the rites practiced on the island in the distant past.

 

