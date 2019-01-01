search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Maya Maize God's Birth

By ZACH ZORICH

January/February 2020

Digs Mexico Spoons and PendantsA cache of artifacts found beneath the central plaza at the site of Paso del Macho in the northern part of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula may have been an offering made when the settlement was founded between 900 and 800 B.C. It contains some of the earliest evidence of Maya fertility rituals. Archaeologist Evan Parker of Tulane University, a leader of the ongoing excavation, which is conducted in cooperation with Millsaps College, says that more than 30 artifacts made of greenstone, including small stones that symbolize maize sprouting from the underworld, represent events in the story of the maize god’s birth. This myth was a central part of Maya fertility and rainmaking rituals. The cache also contains several pots painted with images associated with fertility, along with spoons, clamshell pendants, and a large plaque. 

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America