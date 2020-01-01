March/April 2020

GREECE: An ancient merchant must have suffered a severe financial setback 2,000 years ago when his ship laden with commodities such as wine and olive oil sank off the island of Kefalonia. The wreck of the 110-foot Roman ship and its freight, which lie 200 feet below the sea’s surface, were detected using side-scan sonar. When it went down, the ship was carrying an estimated 6,000 amphoras. It is the largest shipwreck ever discovered in the eastern Mediterranean.