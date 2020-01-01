May/June 2020

CANADA: The two ships of the ill-fated Franklin Expedition, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, mysteriously disappeared in the 1840s on their journey to locate the Northwest Passage. It was only in the last decade that the vessels’ wrecks were finally located near King William Island, where the ships became trapped in ice. During recent exploration of Erebus, divers retrieved 350 artifacts, including ceramic dishes, hairbrushes, a lieutenant’s epaulettes, and many personal items belonging to the captain’s steward, Edmund Hoar.