May/June 2020

CONNECTICUT: In a cellar in Ridgefield, construction workers unearthed the skeletal remains of 4 men who may have perished in the Battle of Ridgefield, a 1777 Revolutionary War engagement in which the Colonial forces were led by Brigadier General Benedict Arnold. Although the skeletons bear no apparent signs of trauma, researchers believe that dozens of 18th-century bronze and pewter buttons found in the graves indicate that the men were soldiers, although they do not yet know whether they fought on the British or American side.