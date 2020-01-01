search
CONNECTICUT

May/June 2020

ATW ConnecticutCONNECTICUT: In a cellar in Ridgefield, construction workers unearthed the skeletal remains of 4 men who may have perished in the Battle of Ridgefield, a 1777 Revolutionary War engagement in which the Colonial forces were led by Brigadier General Benedict Arnold. Although the skeletons bear no apparent signs of trauma, researchers believe that dozens of 18th-century bronze and pewter buttons found in the graves indicate that the men were soldiers, although they do not yet know whether they fought on the British or American side.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

