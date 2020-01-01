May/June 2020

MEXICO: The great Maya “white road” that connected the cities of Coba and Yaxuna was an incredible feat of engineering. Built around A.D. 700, the 26-foot-wide road paved in white plaster extended more than 60 miles across the Yucatan Peninsula. Much of this route is today shrouded in thick vegetation, but a new lidar survey has provided researchers with high-quality images of the busy road’s path. Using these images, they have detected many lost villages and more than 8,000 hidden structures that once lined the route.