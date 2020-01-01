A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
MEXICO
May/June 2020
MEXICO: The great Maya “white road” that connected the cities of Coba and Yaxuna was an incredible feat of engineering. Built around A.D. 700, the 26-foot-wide road paved in white plaster extended more than 60 miles across the Yucatan Peninsula. Much of this route is today shrouded in thick vegetation, but a new lidar survey has provided researchers with high-quality images of the busy road’s path. Using these images, they have detected many lost villages and more than 8,000 hidden structures that once lined the route.
Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament
An emblem of endurance
