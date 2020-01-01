search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

MEXICO

May/June 2020

ATW MexicoMEXICO: The great Maya “white road” that connected the cities of Coba and Yaxuna was an incredible feat of engineering. Built around A.D. 700, the 26-foot-wide road paved in white plaster extended more than 60 miles across the Yucatan Peninsula. Much of this route is today shrouded in thick vegetation, but a new lidar survey has provided researchers with high-quality images of the busy road’s path. Using these images, they have detected many lost villages and more than 8,000 hidden structures that once lined the route.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America