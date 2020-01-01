A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
ENGLAND
May/June 2020
ENGLAND: For decades, British politicians walking through the halls of Parliament passed a wooden panel with a tiny keyhole that, unbeknownst to them, provided access to a secret door. It was rediscovered after historians examined thousands of documents in anticipation of planned renovations. The entrance was originally installed for the coronation of King Charles II in 1661, to allow guests easier access from the House of Commons to a banquet in Westminster Hall. It was subsequently blocked up during the Victorian era and hidden from view.
Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament
An emblem of endurance
