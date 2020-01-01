search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

ENGLAND

May/June 2020

ATW EnglandENGLAND: For decades, British politicians walking through the halls of Parliament passed a wooden panel with a tiny keyhole that, unbeknownst to them, provided access to a secret door. It was rediscovered after historians examined thousands of documents in anticipation of planned renovations. The entrance was originally installed for the coronation of King Charles II in 1661, to allow guests easier access from the House of Commons to a banquet in Westminster Hall. It was subsequently blocked up during the Victorian era and hidden from view.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America