May/June 2020

GERMANY: Archaeologists are accustomed to surprises, as they are never certain what lies beneath the surface. However, a German team was particularly stunned when, during their search for the remains of a Roman villa in the Hambach Forest outside Cologne, they instead dug up a metal box containing a Cold War–era Soviet spy radio. The radio, which could transmit messages up to 750 miles, may have been used by secret agents to pass on information about strategic sites in the area.