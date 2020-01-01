July/August 2020

BOLIVIA: Various ancient civilizations in places such as China and the Near East are known to have independently developed agriculture thousands of years ago. New research within the Llanos de Moxos has revealed that people living in Amazonia some 10,850 years ago were also among the earliest in the world to domesticate and cultivate crops. Sediment analysis showed that the region’s inhabitants created thousands of forest islands within the otherwise treeless savannah by dumping food waste, creating fertile patches on which they were able to grow manioc, squash, maize, and other edible plants.