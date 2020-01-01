search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

GREECE

July/August 2020

ATW GreeceGREECE:  An experienced surgeon treating a soldier on the island of Thasos tried everything to alleviate his patient’s debilitating infection, even performing a complex procedure that entailed boring holes in his skull. The man, who was buried at the site of Palaiokastro between the 4th and 7th centuries A.D., was probably a mounted archer in the Roman army. His severe infection may have been caused by a ruptured eardrum or possibly a tumor. The procedure was ultimately unsuccessful despite the doctor’s skill.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Runestones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America