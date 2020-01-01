search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
INDIA

July/August 2020

ATW IndiaINDIA: Nearly 300 never-before-documented rock paintings were discovered across 11 sites in Madhya Pradesh. The scenes include 67 human and 80 animal figures, among them depictions of deer, rhinoceros, wild boar, and Indian bison. While animal scenes are a common motif in ancient Indian rock art, which dates back as far as 30,000 years, one of the newly documented paintings depicts a rare post-hunt scene of a deer being butchered. A human figure seems to be pulling an arrow from the fallen animal while in the process of disemboweling it.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World

Letter from Normandy

Digs & Discoveries

The Emperor of Runestones

Off the Grid

Ice Age Ice Box

Sticking Its Neck Out

ID'ing England's First Nun

Play Ball!

History in Ice

Roman River Cruiser

Prized Polo...Donkeys?

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Around the World

Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city

Artifact

A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods

Recent Issues


