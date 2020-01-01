July/August 2020

INDIA: Nearly 300 never-before-documented rock paintings were discovered across 11 sites in Madhya Pradesh. The scenes include 67 human and 80 animal figures, among them depictions of deer, rhinoceros, wild boar, and Indian bison. While animal scenes are a common motif in ancient Indian rock art, which dates back as far as 30,000 years, one of the newly documented paintings depicts a rare post-hunt scene of a deer being butchered. A human figure seems to be pulling an arrow from the fallen animal while in the process of disemboweling it.