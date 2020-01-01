September/October 2020

NEW YORK: New York City authorities have raised sections of a once-famous yet long-forgotten boat from the bottom of North Cove along the Harlem River. They believe the salvaged pieces belong to PT-59, which John F. Kennedy captained in World War II after his previous boat, PT-109, was rammed by a Japanese destroyer. In 1943, both Kennedy and PT-59 helped rescue several endangered Marines from Choiseul Island in the Solomon Islands. The boat was transferred to private ownership after the war and eventually sank in the 1970s.