search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

NEW YORK

September/October 2020

ATW New YorkNEW YORK: New York City authorities have raised sections of a once-famous yet long-forgotten boat from the bottom of North Cove along the Harlem River. They believe the salvaged pieces belong to PT-59, which John F. Kennedy captained in World War II after his previous boat, PT-109, was rammed by a Japanese destroyer. In 1943, both Kennedy and PT-59 helped rescue several endangered Marines from Choiseul Island in the Solomon Islands. The boat was transferred to private ownership after the war and eventually sank in the 1970s.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America