search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

MEXICO

September/October 2020

ATW MexicoMEXICO: For nearly 2 decades, experts were puzzled by ancient human remains found in the now-submerged Sagitario cave system on the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. They now think these remains may belong to Paleolithic miners who exploited the oldest ochre mines found in the Americas. Underwater archaeologists located digging tools, navigational markers, and other signs of human activity dating back more than 10,000 years, indicating that Paleoindians ventured deep underground to extract the valuable red pigment.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America