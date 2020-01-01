A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
MEXICO
September/October 2020
MEXICO: For nearly 2 decades, experts were puzzled by ancient human remains found in the now-submerged Sagitario cave system on the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. They now think these remains may belong to Paleolithic miners who exploited the oldest ochre mines found in the Americas. Underwater archaeologists located digging tools, navigational markers, and other signs of human activity dating back more than 10,000 years, indicating that Paleoindians ventured deep underground to extract the valuable red pigment.
A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter
Reeling in the years
