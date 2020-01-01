search
NORWAY

September/October 2020

ATW NorwayNORWAY: A very surprised Norwegian family encountered a Viking grave while renovating their house in Bodo. The building’s floorboards were removed, revealing a series of stones, an ax head, iron implements, and a shiny round object that appeared at first to be the wheel of a toy car. When archaeologists were summoned, they determined that the small artifact was actually a glass bead and that the items were all likely part of a Viking burial dating to the 9th century A.D.

