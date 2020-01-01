September/October 2020

AUSTRALIA: When humans began to settle in Australia during the Last Glacial Period, 65,000 years ago, sea levels were at least 260 feet lower than they are today. Coastal sites occupied at that time were gradually flooded beneath rising waters. For the first time, scientists have identified 2 underwater Aboriginal sites within the Dampier Archipelago. One site that dates back at least 7,000 years yielded more than 250 stone tools lying along the seabed while the other showed signs of human presence near a now-submerged freshwater spring.