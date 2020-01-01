search
KANSAS

November/December 2020

ATW KansasKANSAS: Imaging technology mounted on drones has identified the outline of a previously unknown earthen feature in southeastern Kansas. The 164-foot-diameter monument is likely one of the enigmatic “council circles” built by ancestral Wichita communities. These may have been used for ceremonial rituals, as residences for tribal elites, or for defensive purposes. The earthworks may once have been part of the lost settlement of Etzanoa, which was one of the largest Native American communities in North America before being abandoned around 1700.

