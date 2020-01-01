search
MEXICO

November/December 2020

ATW Mexico CortesMEXICO: Portions of two historic buildings, one atop the other, were revealed during renovation work in the heart of Mexico City. The upper structure included flooring and walls that belonged to the home of Hernán Cortés, the Spanish conquistador who sacked the Aztec capital in 1521. Ten feet below these remains, workers uncovered stone slabs from the palace of Axayácatl, father of the Aztec emperor Moctezuma II. After the Spanish captured the city, they tore down the palace and reused its materials to construct Cortés’ residence.

