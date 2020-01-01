search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

SCOTLAND

November/December 2020

ATW Scotland Passage TombSCOTLAND: The famous 4,800-year-old Maeshowe passage grave on Orkney may have been designed to facilitate the deceased’s journey into the afterworld. A new study indicates that the tomb’s 3 side chambers, which branch off the large central chamber, may have been fashioned with inverted architectural elements the researcher likens to upside-down wallpaper. The tomb’s Neolithic builders envisioned the hereafter as the inverse of life on Earth. The doorways into the tomb’s side chambers may have acted as portals into the afterlife.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America