November/December 2020

SCOTLAND: The famous 4,800-year-old Maeshowe passage grave on Orkney may have been designed to facilitate the deceased’s journey into the afterworld. A new study indicates that the tomb’s 3 side chambers, which branch off the large central chamber, may have been fashioned with inverted architectural elements the researcher likens to upside-down wallpaper. The tomb’s Neolithic builders envisioned the hereafter as the inverse of life on Earth. The doorways into the tomb’s side chambers may have acted as portals into the afterlife.