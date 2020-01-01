November/December 2020

SWEDEN: In 1495, King Hans of Denmark boarded a ship bound for Sweden, where he intended to lay claim to its throne. He traveled with a cargo meant to impress the Swedish nobles. However, his ship, Gribshunden, soon sank near the town of Ronneby. An investigation of the wreck site has recovered a wooden barrel that, to the divers’ surprise, contained the well-preserved remains of a 6-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon. The highly prized fish was likely meant to be served as a prestige food item, conveying the Danish king’s high status to his Swedish hosts.